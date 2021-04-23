The measure also increases the penalties for activists who obstruct a public street during a protest.
"We are sending a message today in Oklahoma that rioters who threaten law abiding citizens' safety will not be tolerated. I remain unequivocally committed to protecting every Oklahoman's First Amendment right to peacefully protest as well as their right to feel safe in their community," Stitt said, according to local ABC News station KAKE.
House Bill 1674 makes obstructing a public road during a protest a misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine. The bill also states that a driver cannot be held criminally or civilly liable for killing or injuring a protester if they have "reasonable belief" that they are in danger and are "fleeing from a riot."
The Oklahoma state Senate passed the bill last week in a 38-10 vote.
Local NBC affiliate KFOR reported Wednesday that a group of protesters were kicked out of the Oklahoma House of Representatives after disrupting the proceedings on multiple bills, including H.B. 1674.
Comment: There's no discussion where where race can't be shoe-horned in, is there.
Laws said she was led to disrupting the legislation because lawmakers refused to engage in conversations with her and other activists.
"It is our civic duty and our constitutional right to be able to stand up against our oppressor and be able to advocate in our legislature," she said.
States across the country have seen rising protests over racial inequality and injustice, particularly in the wake of the murder of George Floyd last year at the hands of police.
Comment: When surrounded by shrieking, woke zombies sometimes there isn't much choice.
People are getting fed up, and the naive sheep who are fodder for the various movements are going to get hurt. Perhaps it will take some dire consequences before common sense kicks in:
A man tries to enter the vehicle of a man who tried to drive through the crowd during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 7, 2020