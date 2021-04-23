The House on Wednesday passed legislation restricting arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the gruesome killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.The legislation, called the, passed the House with a bipartisan majority, 350 to 71 vote.The bill passed the House with a two-thirds majority, required under a fast-track process for bills that receive widespread support. It was authored by Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who represents the district where Khashoggi lived while in the U.S.following the conclusion by the intelligence community that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically of the Saudi government.Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 under the pretext of obtaining documents for a marriage license when he was ambushed by at least a 15-member hit squad under the direction of the crown prince. He was reportedly killed by suffocation, dismembered with a bone-saw and his body burned in a large oven.A declassified intelligence report, released in February, said that anincluding against Khashoggi.At the time, administration officials told the New York Times that the crown prince was spared over concerns that visa restrictions or criminal charges would hurt critical cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. on counter-terrorism and confronting Iran.and ended U.S. support for the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen's civil war over concerns of civilian casualties and worsening the humanitarian crisis in the country.