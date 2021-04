© Alain JOCARD / AFP

By Rachel Marsden, columnist, political strategist and host of an independently produced French-language program that airs on Sputnik France. Her website can be found at rachelmarsden.com

Europe can't soft-pedal a sanitary techno-dictatorship while claiming to protect people from abuse by AI. Pick a lane, hypocrites.This week, when logging into the French government's TousAntiCovid smartphone application - a one-stop shop for everything Covid-19 related, including the latest statistics, news and self-certification forms to be out and about after the 7pm curfew - French citizens discovered a new feature had been quietly added : "My wallet: Your test certificates will be available here," it reads.The addition is detailed in the app as an "experiment in progress, only on some flights to Corsica" via Air France and Air Corsica - both of which are controlled in part by the French government through a 29% stake in Air France-KLM, making the state the company's single largest shareholder."To digitize your test certificates and always have them at hand, it's simple: once the result of your test is available, you will receive a text message with a link and instructions to follow," according to the new feature. A button below the message can be clicked to activate the user's camera and scan the QR code of a Covid-19 PCR test.In an interview earlier this month with CBS News, French President Emmanuel Macron said that "we are building a European certificate to facilitate the travels after these restrictions between the different European countries with testing and vaccination. And the idea indeed is altogether to offer that to the American citizen when they decided to vaccinate or with a PCR test being negative."The beta test that has just creeped up on the French government's anti-Covid app for use on the airline it controls is a little toe dipped into the water of a potentially massive, privacy-breaching tsunami.French people are known for taking to the streets at the slightest provocation. The now defunct Yellow Vest movement, a casualty of Covid-19 era mass gathering bans, initially ignited over a mere gas tax increase.But the government is deliberately calling it an 'experiment in progress' for a reason. It obviously isn't going to end there. Macron said as much to CBS News. He's also creating a false dichotomy. Macron is suggesting that the certificates - which he has previously said would be optional (unless you want to leave the house, I guess) - would allow the virus to be controlled, while lifting domestic restrictions and allowing international tourism to resume. The alternative is to be forced to maintain restrictions.The insecurity of governments regarding their capacity to contend with a virus, or terrorism, or any other perceived threat, isn't our personal problem. And it certainly shouldn't be a reason to invade people's private lives without a court ordered warrant.Only each individual is in a position to assess their own resilience based on health status, lifestyle and fitness. The government's one-size-fits-all approach also risks giving authorities - and others - a false sense of security. For example, US health authorities have discovered that the new 'double-mutant' Indian variant of the virus has been found to reduce the effect of vaccine antibodies by 50%. That's a pretty poor return on investment when you're asking people to give up their privacy.