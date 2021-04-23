© John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

A new poll shows that actor Matthew McConaughey, who has mentioned a potential jump into politics, has far more support in his state to run for governor than the currently-elected Republican.In a poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler, 45% of registered Texan voters wouldn't mind the guy most well known for saying, "alright, alright, alright" as their next governor.Republican Governor Greg Abbott, on the other hand, received only 33% support in the poll. Broken down by party lines, it becomes clearer that McConaughey's popularity on the screen - also likely recent interviews touching on cultural subjects like political correctness - outshines any 'experience' Abbott or others bring to the job.Among Republicans, 56% said they would support a McConaughey run to lead the Lone Star state, while just 30% threw their weight behind Abbott.For Democrats, 66% support the 'Dazed and Confused' star, while a mere 8% would want Abbott in for another round."It's a true consideration," he said of the potential run for governor, saying he's balancing what his "leadership role" is in the future to his home state.For now, however, McConaughey has the same wild card celebrity appeal that many public figures have when they jump into politics, Donald Trump included.Trump may have lost in 2020, but he also received more votes than any incumbent president ever. Like it or not, the man's brash style and penchant for theater mastered over decades in television and in front of cameras gave him an appeal against the same-old, same-old, well-groomed politicians we're so used to seeing slide in and out of office.Like Trump, McConaughey is a political grenade. Success or failure, he's different and sure to shake up a system that, quite frankly, needs some shaking up, especially when you consider the current president is staring down the barrel of 80 and already served as vice president in the very administration that arguably created the void Trump capitalized on to win the presidency in 2016.One can argue this is a bad thing and just further chaos, but only a few months of the Biden administration has already shown us the reliability career politicians have.The role of politician is not some sacred role to be worshipped, but that's the place we've reached with many modern representatives, who act as celebrities in their own right, cashing big government checks, spending half their time on cable news, and promising the same things over and over, and not delivering.It's this disappointment that led to Trump, and it's this disappointment that will likely lead to a Gov. McConaughey, if we ever see the day he decides to run. That disappointment, however, is not a bad thing. Either PC-hating figures like McConaughey can bring some positive changes to politics, or they can at least remind those sitting comfortably in their offices to not get too comfortable because their jobs can be done by anybody, even the ex-star of 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.'