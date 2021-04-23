On Tuesday, a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in a case that had sparked nationwide riots: The death of George Floyd.During the course of the trial, Judge Peter Cahill mentioned that the court case was getting dangerously close to mistrial. A new interview with an alternate juror named Lisa Christensen, who lives in Brooklyn Center, provides new insight into the courtroom dynamics."I just had a fascinating sit-down interview with one of the alternate jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial," Kare 11 reporter Lou Raguse said Thursday on Twitter."That demonstration where the jurors felt their necks? Extremely effective," he said."She went home every night and took additional notes about how each witness," he continued. "When he turned and said, Number 96, you're an alternate, yeah, my heart broke a little bit."California Representative Maxine Waters actually flew to Minneapolis amidst rioting, requested police protection, and then further inflamed tensions with inciteful rhetoric."We are looking for a guilty verdict," Waters said. "We are looking for a guilty verdict. And we are looking to see if all of the talk that took place and has been taking place after they saw what happened to George Floyd. If nothing does not happen then we know."Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the Chauvin trial, responded to Waters attempt to sway the outcome of the trial."I'm aware that Congresswoman Waters was talking specifically about this trial, and about the unacceptability of anything less than a murder conviction, and talk about being 'confrontational,' " Judge Peter Cahill said."Beyond the articles that we're talking specifically about the facts of this case, a congresswoman's opinion really doesn't matter a whole lot," Cahill said.