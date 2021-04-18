Watch this clip of Maxine Waters talking about the Derek Chauvin trial. How is this not inciting violence? How is it not jury intimidation? 1 minute How is this not inciting violence? How is it not jury intimidation?Maxine Waters is a sitting U.S. congressperson standing in a city where rioters have assaulted police and burned buildings and businesses to the ground, and she's calling for MORE violence if the Derek Chauvin verdict doesn't come back the way she wants.And the fact that she says George Floyd was a case of first-degree, premeditated murder shows that she has no idea what she's talking about whatsoever.Despicable!