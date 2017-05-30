Constituent: "Well I just want to talk about your representation in Washington and our President as well.



Waters: "I can't stand him! He's the most horrible man I've ever seen in my life!"



Constituent: "I love my President."



Waters: "I'm glad you do! Your President is a dishonorable, lying man. He mocked a journalist. I've never seen a grown man do that! He talked about grabbing women by the private parts. He's lies everyday. He's in bed with Putin and the Russians about oil! And everybody around him are allies with the Kremlin and with the Oligarchs of Russia. They're gonna take us down!"

At the end of the video, the constituent calls for Maxine Waters' impeachment and Waters responds with 'You cannot impeach a woman of Congress!'