© Marva Brown/Facebook



© Facebook



California Congresswoman Maxine Waters appears on video posted on social media jumping out of her SUV to the aid of a black motorist who was pulled over by cops during a traffic stop in Los Angeles this weekend.The black Democrat told the person filming her that the cops had 'stopped a brother,' and that she was going to check on the situation.Waters claims that the deputies threatened her with a ticket for pulling over the way she did.The Los Angeles Sheriff's Office later told DailyMail.com that the motorist had been pulled over as part of a burglary investigation.In the footage of the incident, posted on Facebook by a user named Marva Brown, Waters is seen on the side of the road explaining her actions.California Congresswoman Maxine Waters appears on video posted on social media jumping out of her SUV to the aid of a black motorist pulled over by cops during a traffic stop in Los Angeles this weekendThe black Democrat told the person filming her that the cops had 'stopped a brother,' and that she was going to see what they were doing'They stopped a brother, so I stopped to see what they were doing,' the 81-year-old lawmaker said in the footage.'They say I'm in the wrong place. They say they're going to give me a ticket,' she explained.'That's ok, as long as I watch them,' Waters added.The person recording agrees with the congresswoman, and replies, 'Gotta do what they gotta do. Make sure.''I will,' said Waters as she walked away towards a female officer who watched her from nearby.Footage of the incident, posted on Facebook by a user named Marva Brown, shows Waters on the side of the road explaining her actions before going to speak with deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office who had made the traffic stopA spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office told DailyMail.com that the motorist had been pulled over as part of a burglary investigation about 8.30am Friday.They said Waters initially pulled her vehicle up to the traffic stop and began 'yelling at the deputies'. The congresswoman was told she was obstructing traffic and to pull over. She was later released with a warningthe spokesperson said.The man who was pulled over was found to be in possession of a metal pipe, however, he also was released.A spokesperson for Waters was not immediately available when DailyMail.com reached out for comment.