© Mike Segar / Reuters

California Congressman Maxine Waters delivered her scathing response to President Trump's State of the Union Wednesday night, saying a "parental advisory" warning should appear when the Commander-in-Chief speaks on television."One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential. He's not presidential and he never will be presidential. He claims that he's bringing people together but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist," Waters said."Whenever he appears on TV, there should be a disclaimer that says, 'This may not be acceptable for children,'" she added.Watch Maxine's fiery rebuttal above.