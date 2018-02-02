maxine waters
© Mike Segar / Reuters
California Congressman Maxine Waters delivered her scathing response to President Trump's State of the Union Wednesday night, saying a "parental advisory" warning should appear when the Commander-in-Chief speaks on television.

The liberal legislator issued her rebuttal in a pre-recorded message on BET, blasting Trump as a "dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist" who is a "terrible role model for our children."


"One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential. He's not presidential and he never will be presidential. He claims that he's bringing people together but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist," Waters said.

"Whenever he appears on TV, there should be a disclaimer that says, 'This may not be acceptable for children,'" she added.

