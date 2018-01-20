Society's Child
'Deplorable Vet' calls out Maxine Waters, offers to take her seat at SOTU, now will be attending
Sarah Taylor
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told MSNBC's Joy Reid on Friday that she had plans of protesting Trump's State of the Union speech, refusing to attend.
Defending her decision of not attending the State of the Union, Waters asked Reid, "Why would I go and take my time and go listen to a liar, to someone who lies in the face of facts? To someone who can change their tune day in and day out?"
"He does not deserve my attention!" Waters concluded.
Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is also among several lawmakers who have said that they won't be attending the address, and other Democrats have planned to mimic a Hollywood celebrity protest by wearing all black to the event.
So how did Taylor get involved?
Taylor on Monday, in a tweet directed to Fox News, wrote, "Everyone please help and retweet. I would like to take Maxine Waters seats at The State Of The Union Address. If they don't want to go this Military Veteran would gladly go. I'd tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters!"
Taylor's tweet went viral, and did, indeed, catch the attention of Fox News.
Taylor was featured on Wednesday's "Fox & Friends" where he detailed his reasons for wanting to attend the event and offered his opinion on the president himself.
"[Waters] goes on TV, and just because she's black she thinks that she speaks for all black people," Taylor told "Fox & Friends."
He later added, "I'm half black, half Puerto Rican ... there's so many Trump supporters out there that are minorities ... she doesn't speak for everybody. She surely doesn't speak for me."
Taylor went on to describe Waters as someone who goes on anti-Trump rants for publicity purposes, as well as to "pander to her audience," and called Waters' rants against the president "extremely disrespectful."
He explained that he wanted to speak out because the "mainstream media" doesn't want to "portray [Trump] supporters," and instead would prefer to "have us hidden."
And how did he secure an invite to the SOTU?
On Thursday, Rep. Sean Duffy announced that he extended an invitation to Taylor to be his guest at the address.
"Fox & Friends" on Thursday revealed that after Duffy saw Taylor's Wednesday appearance, he decided to invite the veteran to attend the address.
The two appeared in a joint interview on the show and detailed their mutual glee.
When asked why Taylor believed Waters did not reach out to him after gaining national attention on Fox News, Taylor explained that he didn't feel he fit Waters' "narrative."
"I'm a black, Latino veteran, and she wants to portray Donald Trump supporters as middle-aged white men that live in trailers and have Confederate flags sticking out," Taylor said. "I just don't think it fit her narrative."
Duffy told "Fox & Friends" that he planned to take Taylor out to dinner prior to the big event.
"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt later asked Taylor if he ever planned to run for office, but he said he didn't believe that was in his plan.
"I'm just a Trump supporter," Taylor explained, "and I just try to really get the word out that he's got a lot of supporters out there and it's just not getting a lot of coverage. I was just doing my part as any other veteran or person does."
Taylor later told the co-hosts that he supports Trump because he believes that after former President Barack Obama, the American public was ready for something different.
"They didn't want a politician, they didn't want someone who was going to be a smooth talker, and say what you want to hear, but do something different," he said. "I think he's really coming through."
Anything else?
Taylor on Wednesday also tweeted, "It's official! I am going to the STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS! Thanks to Representative for Wisconsin's Seventh District Sean Duffy @RepSeanDuffy for personally inviting me as his guest! I am extremely thankful for this. Couldn't have done it without all of you and @foxandfriends."
