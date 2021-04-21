'This is not justice': Democrats Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial and seek further steps in racial equality

'Systemic racism is a stain on our nation's soul': Joe Biden says George Floyd's killing revealed 'the knee on the neck of justice for black Americans'

Moment Biden, wife Jill and Kamala Harris call George Floyd's family after Derek Chauvin was found guilty and say: 'We are all so relieved... this is our real shot to deal with systematic racism'