The self-proclaimed 'free speech social network' Parler will be allowed to return to Apple's App Store after it was previously banned for not censoring enough content and was also accused of allowing threats of violence.In a Monday letter to Republicans, Senator Mike Lee (Utah) and Representative Ken Buck (Colorado) - who had requested info on Parler's ban - Apple claimed that"Apple anticipates that the updated Parler app will become available immediately upon Parler releasing it," the company continued. Apple said the decision was made after "substantial conversations" in an effort toParler was banned from most Big Tech platforms, including Amazon Web Services, after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6.Though companies pointed to several Capitol stormers who had accounts on Parler as justification for the crackdown,and conservatives argued that the Parler ban was politically motivated.In its letter to Lee and Buck, Apple claimed Parler's app was removed from its App Store due to a number of posts made by users on the platform "that encouraged violence, denigrated various ethnic groups, races and religions, glorified Nazism, and called for violence." However,Though Rep. Buck called Apple's response a "huge win for free speech,""How is that a win? questioned one user, while another accused Apple of having "neutered the site."another person declared It is not yet clear exactly what content moderation changes Parler intends to make to its platform and the company has not publicly commented on Apple's letter.