"President Trump, the commander-in-chief of the American troops in a dangerous theater of war, has known about this for months, according to The New York Times, and has done worse than nothing. Not only has he failed to sanction or impose any kind of consequences on Russia for this egregious violation of international law, Donald Trump has continued his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself before Vladimir Putin. Trump had had this information according to the Times."

The Trump administration was much maligned by mainstream media for not taking seriously enough leaked, anonymous allegations from February 2020 that the Russian government was putting bounties on the heads of US soldiers in Afghanistan. Turns out that's because it's most likely not true.In an article from Reuters on Thursday that details sanctions levied by the Biden administration against Russia,this was per a senior US official on a conference call, Reuters reports The Daily Beast reported Now, even the Trump-hating Daily Beast is sayingRichard Grenell, who was Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence at the time, called out The Daily Beast's editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman for having gone along with the rumors. Grenell said that Shachtman had believed and run with the anonymous leaks, assuming they were US intelligence assessments.Jack Posobiec echoed this claim, saying that the use of "raw intel" to formulate an opinion or to ascertain a set of facts is a dangerous undertaking since "without knowing source's access and motivations or context, it can be completely wrong."Russia has denied the charge that they had offered a reward for dead American troops, and has continued to do so.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.when The New York Times broke the story of February 2020 rumor of "bounties" on the heads of American servicemen.He outlines the Times story, emphasizing that what he's saying is only on the assumption that the report is true.While the Biden administration is now reporting that there's hardly any reason at all to believe that Russia implemented this money-for-American-lives scheme,He decried the administration serving other priorities at the time, writing on Twitter that the same day, February 27, 2020. Tapper's message was definitely one of horror.Perhaps the reason Trump didn't focus on these allegations is for the same reason the Biden administration hasn't taken it up, because