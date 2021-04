ABC announced a set of 'inclusion standards' last year following death of George FloydOne of Disney 's top bosses has spoken candidly about pilots the company passed on due to a lack of diversity in their scripts "I will tell you for the first time we received some incredibly well-written scripts that did not satisfy our standards in terms of inclusion, and we passed on them," Dana Walden, Walt Disney Television's Chairman of Entertainment , said during a panel discussion last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter Last year, ABC announced a set of "inclusion standards" on-screen and behind the scenes amid the cultural reckoning following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.