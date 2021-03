© Reuters / Lucas Jackson



"Just to be clear, we believe unapologetically in the changes we are making, and we believe that all of our kind-hearted guests will follow us on this journey," the theater added.

" Though he said he considered recasting the show, he ultimately chose to "scrap this and start fresh with a clean slate," adding that some of the actors were disappointed but "every one to a person said they got it and that they respected the very hard decision we had to make."

Chanhassen Dinner Theaters, located in a suburb of Minneapolis, said the play was called off in a statement earlier this week, noting that the mostly white cast was not in line with the venue's "ongoing commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion." Instead, it said it would produce 'The Music Man' in its place, postponing 'Cinderella' until a later date.The theater's director, Michael Brindisi, told local media theIn order to fulfill its commitment to "identity-conscious casting" and become a "more intentionally anti-racist theater," the venue said it will hire non-white artists to review its productions before any design or casting decisions have been made. Brindisi and others in decision-making roles will also "[hold] each other accountable to ensure fair and equitable practices in all areas of casting."The move to call off the 'Cinderella' production comes amid a growing preoccupation with racial identity in theater and film. Both the Motion Picture Academy in the US and the UK's British Film Institute - which oversee the Oscar and BAFTA awards, respectively -