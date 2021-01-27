© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



Chief of staff: Chris Canning served as a senior adviser to the director of the office during the Obama administration.

General counsel: Lynn Eisenberg most recently served as deputy general counsel for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Press secretary: Shelby Wagenseller was deputy chief operating officer of the 2020 Democratic National Convention Committee.

Senior adviser to the chief of staff: Dave Marsh most recently served on the Biden-Harris transition team.

Senior adviser to the director: Mini Timmaraju most recently was executive director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Comcast.

White House liaison: Jason Tengco was the chief of staff for the Biden-Harris campaign's coalitions department.

The Biden administration will announce a slate of political appointees to the Office of Personnel Management on Monday, and more than 85% of them identify as people of color, women or LGBTQ, according to a copy of the list obtained by Axios.Why it matters: President Biden has pledged a diverse Cabinet and government, and his gatekeepers to it reflect that promise through their own ranks.The backstory: The office is in charge of recruiting new government employees and managing their benefits. The president has yet to name an office director, but Kathleen McGettigan — a longtime civil servant who also served in a temporary capacity at the start of the Trump administration — currently is acting director.Some of the new hires at the office: