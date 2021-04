© Getty Images / Bulgac

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream. @Robert_Bridge

Since Biden's inauspicious rise to power, the world has become littered with hotspots from Ukraine to China where a major conflict could erupt at any time. Is the US deep state desperate to make up for four warless years?Now that the 'Make America Great Again' bumper sticker has been removed from the US juggernaut, early indicators point to a global joyride riddled with dangerous standoffs and even full-blown hostilities that could spark the mother of all conflagrations. One of the most dangerous stops along this highway to possible oblivion is playing out right now on Russia's doorstep.And those aren't the only inconvenient truths the Western media would rather its audience not know about.On April 6, just days after Zelensky had a lengthy telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, in which the US leader pledged America's "unwavering support," Zelensky placed a call to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in which he expressed Kiev's desire to become a card-carrying member of the US-led military block. Just a coincidence, right?"NATO is the only way to end the war in Donbass," Zelensky said, which may have been the funniest one-liner the former actor-comedian has ever uttered in his career.Washington's determination to play spoiler was made clear last month when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the sidelines of a meeting with NATO's Stoltenberg that the pipeline "is in contradiction to the EU's own security goals."Not only would Nord Stream 2 preclude the necessity of expensive US liquefied natural gas (LNG) from being imported by the EU, it would turn Brussels and Moscow into Washington's worst nightmare, that is, bona-fide partners with a real incentive to remain on good terms.The strategy is obvious - the Western media will dutifully set the stage for a potential war between 'peaceful' Ukraine and 'aggressive' Russia, a false narrative that may prove damaging enough to cancel Nord Stream 2, while also keeping military spending among NATO subjects at an all-time high.Russia, however, is not the only military superpower that the United States has decided to antagonize. Last month, in the Biden administration's first high-level meeting with Chinese officials, Secretary of State Blinken, with no lack of irony, accused Beijing of "threatening the rules-based order that maintains global stability."Blinken was referring to China's long and tumultuous relationship with Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be an integral part of the mainland.One obvious problem with America lecturing other countries with regards to their internal affairs is the breathtaking hypocrisy.In fact, less than three weeks after Biden's locked-down inauguration, where the soldiers outnumbered guests by a margin unfashionable for a democratic pageant, the USS McCain, a guided-missile destroyer, ventured through the Taiwan Strait on a freedom-loving mission, and despite China's claims on the territory.. Although the Pacific archipelago nation has been a longtime US ally, its allegiances have fallen into doubt under President Rodrigo Duterte, who relies on China and Russia for its military equipment instead of the United States. Still, Washington largely ignores Duterte's demonstrations, deferring to its own imperial interests."An armed attack against the Philippines' armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, will trigger our obligations under the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.That comment reflects how easily these extremely dangerous global standoffs could spiral out of control.