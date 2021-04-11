One hundred and forty days have passed since Denitra Pearson lost her job caring for the elderly in their homes. Forty-two days have passed since she, her husband, and children lost all their belongings after a fire engulfed their house on a snowy winter night.



They're now living in a hotel.

Pearson, a New Haven mother of six, has an associate's degree and two job certificates but only one of the dozens of applications she's filled out has led anywhere, landing her another low-wage job at a local clinic vaccinating people against COVID-19. Her husband, who was a chef at a nearby university before the pandemic disrupted the college campus, is still looking for work.

Nearly 2.4 million Americans were unemployed 52 weeks or more in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



That's almost double the number in February and is about 1.6 million more people than in March 2020.

"I think that number is pretty breathtaking, that nearly a quarter of unemployed workers have been unemployed for over a year," said Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute and former chief economist at the Department of Labor from 2014 to 2017.



"It really shows that even as the economy is recovering, you have a lot of the same people who have been unemployed throughout this whole damn thing," she added.

The job market is starting to roar back, but for anxious college seniors like Bao Ha, it's a different reality altogether.



"I've probably applied to like 130 or 40 jobs or something," Ha says. "I have not gotten even an email back, or an interview."

Erica Schoenberg would know.



She was a member of the class of 2020, which had the misfortune of graduating in the brunt of the pandemic.



A year after Schoenberg watched her virtual graduation ceremony from Trinity University from her living room couch, she's back at her parents' home because she can't find a full-time job.

Of course this temporary pocket of time

will not last

,

and that is the bad news.