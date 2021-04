© AP/Khalid Mohammed



"Today, the resistance finds itself obliged (...) to direct large and precise blows if this dialogue does not include a clear and explicit declaration of the final withdrawal date for the occupation forces: by land, air, and completely."

yesterday warned that it wouldif no clear date is set for their final withdrawal from the country, Anadolu reported. The body, which includes Iran- backed militia groups such as the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, said in a statement:to discuss a number of issues including cooperation in combating terrorism. In a joint statement after the talks, the two governments saidand as a result US combat troops wouldn't be needed in the country. They added that they had agreed on the eventual withdrawal of US combat troops from Iraq and that the two governments would hold further talks to work out the timing.The Iraqi Resistance Factions said the meeting's final statement wasIn January 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted on a resolution to remove all foreign forces from the country after the US assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack near Baghdad airport.Some 2,500 American soldiers are stationed in Iraq as part of the anti- ISIS international coalition.