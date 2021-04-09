Farmers in France and Croatia are standing up to EU policies that are designed to end traditional farming and ranching: Even as a new seed law CRIMINALIZES traditional seed saving, drones and satellites are launched to monitor all fishing in realtime.Croatians are wary of the EU Ag Census which takes total inventory of all food production -- farms, animals, bees, anything -- because it was only 1945 when Yugoslavia LAST conducted a census ... right before they collectivized the farms and kicked people off their land. They remember. They recognize a total takeover of food. Do you?