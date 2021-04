© CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters



The Ontario government has issued a provincewide stay-at-home order while expanding vaccine eligibility in high-risk neighbourhoods, but critics say the province has been too slow to control fast-spreading COVID-19 variants that are threatening the health care system.The order was unveiled by Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday, less than a week after his government announced what it called a "shutdown" that closed restaurant dining but allowed non-essential retailers to stay open - and left pandemic rules in hotspots such as Toronto and Peel Region virtually untouched.After public pushback from medical officers of health in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, Mr. Ford's cabinet made an abrupt turnaround, declaring a third state of emergency and ordering more closings. The stay-at-home order takes effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and is to last four weeks.Opposition leaders at Queen's Park criticized the Premier for acting too slowly to contain the third wave - and being too quick to reopen the province weeks ago. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Mr. Ford should have brought in enhanced sick pay and other measures to protect workers: "Stay-at-home orders do not protect people who cannot work from home."Mr. Ford accused his critics of "playing politics," saying a federal benefits program - widely criticized as inadequate - was enough to compensate workers who take time off to isolate with COVID-19.Medical experts and opposition politicians have been calling for stricter measures for weeks. Just last week, the province's own science advisory table said a stay-at-home order was needed to contain the spread - but the province announced its "shutdown" instead.On Wednesday, both the Premier and Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams, said intensive-care admission numbers have gone up more quickly in recent days than predicted, prompting the call for new measures.The province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table presented modeling last week projecting as many as 600 COVID-19 ICU patients across the province by April 9, which is more than the 501 counted as of late Tuesday - a number itself well past the previous second-wave peak and levels hospitals say are sustainable. But Dr. Williams said he was concerned that in just the past few days, ICU admissions were rising faster than new infections.Anthony Dale, president and chief executive officer of the OHA, welcomed the stay-at-home order: "These measures are essential to regain control of this virus. The next several weeks in hospitals and intensive-care units will be very difficult indeed."In addition, Ontario is also opening up vaccinations for special education workers across the province, and for education staff in high-risk neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel, starting during next week's April break.In a separate news conference on Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the April break was aThere are 36,000 staff provincewide who work directly with students with special needs. In Toronto and Peel, there are 71,000 teachers and school staff, but only a portion of them work in hotspots and would be eligible. Mr. Lecce also said the government was adding "new protocols" for when students return to school after the April break, including testing and enhanced on-site screening for students.Caitlin Clark, a spokeswoman for Mr. Lecce, said educators and school staff who live in hotspots but work in a different community are eligible, as are those who live elsewhere but work in those hotspot communities.Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown praised the decision to expand eligibility rules for vaccines, saying the province has to reach essential workers in their places of employment.Still, he called for an enhanced, faster paid sick-leave program and said both the federal government and province are to blame."We've been a broken record calling for it. ... The province says that it's the federal government, the federal government say they have a benefit. And they're both wrong."