The IMF has always imposed its own way of doing things in all countries, in exchange for credits they demand control over the debtor, and during the history of neoliberalism, this has further impoverished those who are already poor and concentrated wealth in the hands of the few. In Bolivia, the IMF used to have an entire floor within the building of the Central Bank, they all worked speaking in English and it was there that Bolivia's economic policies were decided.this brought revenue that allowed us to take back control of the economy and ensure that our spending came from our own pockets rather than from foreign loans.They decided, at the height of the difficulties presented by the pandemic, toto the most desperate countries that needed a quick injection of resources to meet the challenges of Covid. The problem here is that it came with all kinds of strings attached, it offeredthis means thatThey don't lend directly in dollars, a value that can be easily calculated and monitored, they lend in this separate reserve asset (SDR), the value of which is constantly rising.The other problem was the high-interest rates.the CAF (Latin American Development Bank) was offering much cheaper loans, at about 2%. The coup regime took out a loan that had an interest rate of over 7% and which was valued in SDR.Something important in Bolivia is that the people approved the current constitution by referendum andby putting checks and balances on the ability of governments to freely take out these sorts of loans. Any loan, by law, must be voted on and approved by the legislature. So at first,for not having good terms and conditions.However, she went ahead and accepted the money, as did the Central Bank, an amount of $US 324 Million.This became more absurd becauseso the lump sum had to just sit in the accounts of the Central Bank, but while it did it the value of the SDR was going up and interest was being charged.Whentakes power, he looks at this situation and can see that it's illegal and immoral, heincluding the high cost incurred by the rising value of the SDR and interest rate charges, so as to not have to apply the other conditions of the IMF.they wanted the state to restrict spending so as to reduce the fiscal deficit.we had the fastest growing economy in the region, even after the price of our hydrocarbon exports collapsed.and that's how we got the money to live and to have the ability to make sovereign decisions rather than have to take instructions from abroad.In our government we gave credits at 0-1% interest to small producers so as to help grow those small scale economic units. The IMF focus on austerity requires an end to such investments, which would be disastrous during this pandemic because 80% of Bolivians work in these small to medium sized enterprises and during this lockdown by Añez, they've had to eat the little capital they have and are facing bankruptcy. If Carlos Mesa had been elected President then surely all these enterprises would have gone to the wall as he'd have continued with the policies demanded by the IMF.What does a carpenter do with 10bs? They spend it at the shoemaker, at the market. That is to say, in the community. That money goes around 10 times. If you give 10bs to a millionaire, it'll just end up in Miami.The whole world talks about the economic miracle led by Evo Morales and Luis Arce, this is how we managed it. The IMF wanted to disrupt this model by imposing itself during the year of an illegitimate government, buthopefully, other countries will take the same path. This pandemic has meant that poor countries feel forced to accept IMF conditions, from Bolivia, we want to show that it is not the only option.