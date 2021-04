Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as "false" and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. EV has also been blacklisted by ad networks, meaning the site is no longer allowed to run advertising.



A continuation of this downward plunge is highly probable over the coming months (with the odd bump along the way-climate is cyclic after all) as low solar activity and La Nina conditions persist.According to the 15x NASA/NOAA AMSU satellites that measure every square inch of the lower troposphere (where us humans reside),In addition, thetropospheric temperature anomaly is -0.07 deg. C-the lowest since November 2013. Also,departure from average is -0.29 deg. C-the coolest since June of 2012. While, at -0.79 deg. C, is the coolest reading since August 2014.Bottom line, theis intensifying — and fast.Sunspots (a great barometer for solar activity) have remained sparse in 2021, even at a time when the next the next solar cycle (25) should be firing-up.The Solar Minimum of cycle 24 began bottoming-out way back in late-2017, and went on to develop into theminimum of the past 100+ years — andit is still proving reluctant to release its grip:Solar cycle 24 --as a whole-- was also theof the past 100+ years:The next Solar Cycle (25) will fire-up soon enough; however, it is forecast to be t he weakest of the past 200 years (by NASA), which would take us back to Dalton Minimum levels.Furthermore, SC25 is also seen as being a mere stop-off on the Sun's descent into its next full-blown-a multidecadal period of cripplingly low solar activity that further reduces global temperatures (research Maunder Minimum, 1645-1715 — and while you're at it, see that NASA correlates past solar shutdowns with prolonged periods of global cooling here ).in line with historically low solar activity cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays , and a meridional jet stream flow The MSM needs to wake to theseand warn the population of what's really coming.There is no man-made heat-induced catastrophe on the horizon, quite the opposite is occurring — theare returning, and the crop loss, civil unrest and famines these periods bring are all-but upon us.— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and