A continuation of this downward plunge is highly probable over the coming months (with the odd bump along the way-climate is cyclic after all) as low solar activity and La Nina conditions persist.
According to the 15x NASA/NOAA AMSU satellites that measure every square inch of the lower troposphere (where us humans reside), planet Earth was actually warmer back in 1983:
Bottom line, the Grand Solar Minimum is intensifying — and fast.
Sunspots (a great barometer for solar activity) have remained sparse in 2021, even at a time when the next the next solar cycle (25) should be firing-up.
The Solar Minimum of cycle 24 began bottoming-out way back in late-2017, and went on to develop into the deepest minimum of the past 100+ years — andit is still proving reluctant to release its grip:
he weakest of the past 200 years (by NASA), which would take us back to Dalton Minimum levels.
Furthermore, SC25 is also seen as being a mere stop-off on the Sun's descent into its next full-blown Grand Solar Minimum-a multidecadal period of cripplingly low solar activity that further reduces global temperatures (research Maunder Minimum, 1645-1715 — and while you're at it, see that NASA correlates past solar shutdowns with prolonged periods of global cooling here).
historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
The MSM needs to wake to these facts and warn the population of what's really coming.
There is no man-made heat-induced catastrophe on the horizon, quite the opposite is occurring — the COLD TIMES are returning, and the crop loss, civil unrest and famines these periods bring are all-but upon us.
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
