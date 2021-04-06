UAH graph
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for March, 2021 has come in at -0.01 deg. C below the 30-year baseline, down from the February, 2021 value of +0.20 deg. C, and down substantially (approx. 0.6C deg. C) from where we were around a year ago.

A continuation of this downward plunge is highly probable over the coming months (with the odd bump along the way-climate is cyclic after all) as low solar activity and La Nina conditions persist.

According to the 15x NASA/NOAA AMSU satellites that measure every square inch of the lower troposphere (where us humans reside), planet Earth was actually warmer back in 1983:

UAH temperatures
© www.drroyspencer.com
REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.
In addition, the global average oceanic tropospheric temperature anomaly is -0.07 deg. C-the lowest since November 2013. Also, the tropical (20N-20S) departure from average is -0.29 deg. C-the coolest since June of 2012. While Australia, at -0.79 deg. C, is the coolest reading since August 2014.

Bottom line, the Grand Solar Minimum is intensifying — and fast.

Sunspots (a great barometer for solar activity) have remained sparse in 2021, even at a time when the next the next solar cycle (25) should be firing-up.

The Solar Minimum of cycle 24 began bottoming-out way back in late-2017, and went on to develop into the deepest minimum of the past 100+ years — andit is still proving reluctant to release its grip:
last 13 years sunspots
Solar cycle 24 --as a whole-- was also the weakest of the past 100+ years:

international sunspots graph
The next Solar Cycle (25) will fire-up soon enough; however, it is forecast to be the weakest of the past 200 years (by NASA), which would take us back to Dalton Minimum levels.

Furthermore, SC25 is also seen as being a mere stop-off on the Sun's descent into its next full-blown Grand Solar Minimum-a multidecadal period of cripplingly low solar activity that further reduces global temperatures (research Maunder Minimum, 1645-1715 — and while you're at it, see that NASA correlates past solar shutdowns with prolonged periods of global cooling here).

NASA solar cycle 25
The lower latitudes are refreezing in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.

The MSM needs to wake to these facts and warn the population of what's really coming.

There is no man-made heat-induced catastrophe on the horizon, quite the opposite is occurring — the COLD TIMES are returning, and the crop loss, civil unrest and famines these periods bring are all-but upon us.

Prepare accordinglylearn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

sunspot 400 years
