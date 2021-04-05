Biden made the claim during an interview with CBS News' Tracy Smith that aired on Sunday. Biden said he could not give any more specifics on what the federal investigation into his tax affairs is about, but claimed to be cooperating with investigators "completely."
"I can say this. I am cooperating completely, and I am absolutely certain, 100% certain, that at the end of the investigation, that I will be cleared of any wrongdoing. I am 100% certain of it and all I can do is cooperate and trust in the process."Biden revealed in December that the DOJ was investigating his "tax affairs" after months of questions around his overseas business dealings in countries such as Ukraine and China in the run-up to and after the 2020 election.
Biden said in a statement:
"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."The President-Elect Joe Biden responded to the revelation that his son was under federal investigation in a statement put out by his team:
"President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."Hunter Biden's business deals became a central issue hounding his father's presidential campaign in the final weeks despite tech companies Twitter and Facebook and network media corporations downplaying or outright dismissing allegations of corruption in the Biden family.
One of Biden's former business associates, Tony Bobulinski, implicated the president in one of his son's deals. In October, Bobulinski claimed that President Biden was supposed to be a benefactor in a business deal involving his son and Ye Jianming, the former chairman of the now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy. Bobulinkski did not produce physical evidence of his claims.
Bobulinski said in part:
What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to "the Big Guy" in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other "JB" referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe's brother.
Hunter Biden called his dad 'the Big Guy' or 'my Chairman,' and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I've seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I've seen firsthand that that's not true, because it wasn't just Hunter's business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.
I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment. Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening.
The Johnson Report connected some dots in a way that shocked me — it made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn't and wouldn't do that to their partners.