Vaccinated Britons will be urged not to hug in a new Government campaign that comes amid fears people are more likely to ignore social distancing rules once they have been jabbed.The Government fears that people who have received the vaccine believe they are safe from Covid.
The Cabinet Office is preparing a social media poster campaign that will call on people who have been inoculated against Covid to abide by the rules as they are relaxed in order to allow more social contact.
"The messaging will be aimed at people who have been vaccinated to stop them going off-piste and ignoring the regulations, and particularly with the elderly who have had two jabs," said a senior source.
"It will be along the lines that it is great that you have been vaccinated, but if you are going to visit your family and hug your grandchildren there is a chance you are going to infect people you love."
A similar campaign has been run during lockdown, in which older vaccinated people were urged to stay at home to save lives.
The posters, featuring older Britons, warned that they could still transmit the virus even after having a jab. "There is still a risk you could spread coronavirus, even after you have been vaccinated," they said.
It follows research by the ONS which found that nearly half of all older people who were vaccinated against Covid in England were breaking lockdown rules.Perhaps Bob Moran's cartoons can act as an antidote to this campaign!
Researchers found that compliance with coronavirus restrictions started to wane after the initial injection, with 41% of respondents reporting that they had broken the rules by meeting up with someone indoors.
Comment: Covid policy is psychopathic.