The ongoing political stalemate in Israel brings to mind an old recycled Jewish joke that reads as follows:Self-identified Jews, and especially non-religious one,Roughly two-thirds of Knesset members are hard-core right wingers. They agree with PM Benjamin Netanyahu on pretty much every crucial political matter including the most radical chauvinist interpretations of Jewish nationalism.But in Israel they are already preparing for their fifth consecutive election, as they have failed to form a stable government in the last three years.Like in the old Jewish joke they boycott each other. Netanyahu's past allies such as Avigdor Lieberman and Gideon Sa'ar, who are actually to the right of Netanyahu, are committed to one goal: stopping the most popular Israeli right-wing politician. They prefer to join Netanyahu's bitterest enemies in the vanishing Israeli 'left' just to make sure that Netanyahu finally disappears from the political arena.. Not many can deny that it is Netanyahu who reduced some world decaying powers into Israel's obedient remote colonies.How are we supposed to interpret this animosity within Israeli politics? How is it possible that right-wingers are determined to destroy their political twins? The genius philosopherobserved in his book Sex and CharacterAccording to Weininger, this is why the most dedicated homophobes are often latent gays themselves. Similarly, according to Weininger, the most devoted Jews-haters are themselves Jews.It was Otto Weininger's brilliant observation that helped me grasp that it was me whom I hate the most. It was Weininger who helped me realize that the most profound study of Jewish ID politics may be achieved by means of self-reflection. It was Weininger who explained why it is that(such as Jesus, Spinoza and Weininger himself)It is more than likely that those who despise Netanyahu within the Israeli political realm actually hate in Netanyahu that which they despise in themselves.Netanyahu, in the most peculiar way, has brought to light everything the state has tried to conceal and suppress. It is Netanyahu that transformed Israel into a 'Jewish State,' understanding already in the 1990s thatIt was this realization that created that most resilient bond between Netanyahu and the Israeli orthodox parties. But Netanyahu is an elastic political character; when he realized that a coalition of 'the Jews' is not enough to win him the election he successfully bonded with the Islamic Party (Ra'am).In a very short time ahead of the last election, Netanyahu managed to break the Israeli-Arab's rising political power, with Ra'am separating from the United Arab List. If Netanyahu manages to form a government at this stage, it is almost certain that he will do this with the support of the Islamic Party. Some Jewish nationalist parties on the far right of Bibi's 'potential' coalition have declared that governing with the Islamist party is unimaginable . Yet the Jewish orthodox partyAgain we see a repetition of the synagogue joke above. The Jewish Orthodox prefer to sit with pious Muslims rather than with Jewish LGBTQ enthusiasts of the pseudo-Left type.is obviously made of the exact same material as their orthodox twins. The so-called 'Left' party Meretz already signaled that it is willing to sit in a coalition with the ultra-right Sa'ar and Bennett just to make sure that Netanyahu is ousted. They will join one Synagogue just to boycott the other.One may wonder at this stage whether this absurd theater is a manifestation of some tribal irrational behavior. I don't believe it is.Netanyahu knows that his lawyers will manage to postpone his trial indefinitely as long as Israel is heading towards elections. His Likud Party members also know that without Netanyahu at the helm, their party would evaporate into dust.Netanyahu's enemies in the Right know that the public do not believe in them or their abilities, and with good reason. Centrist parties are also a vanishing political power. The disappearance of Netanyahu and the rise of a wall-to-wall right-wing coalition is a death sentence for them. The Israeli Left doesn't even deserve our attention as it is nonexistent by now and what is left out of it is treacherous to every recognized left value.The truth of the matter is that everybody around Netanyahu expected him to win this election and form a coalition. The image of 'success' in the 'fight against Covid' was orchestrated by Netanyahu in the most profound manner and even this didn't translate into a victory.This detachment between the masses and their oligarchs is not new to the Jewish universe.In the Shtetl, the rich and the oligarchs married their daughters to the young rabbinical protégés just to form a very successful bond between wealth and authority. Consequently,between the people and the elite, between the 'Rothschilds,' so to say, and the rest: "hewers of wood and drawers of water."It was made into a reality by left-leaning Zionist ideologists and agitators who vowed to equalize Jewish society, to make Jews 'people like all others.' They tried to defy capitalism with labour, agriculture and new ethics.In just a few decades Israel has morphed into the worst shtetl of them all.