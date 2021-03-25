So despite all the public service announcements and government pressure to take the shot, there are people who still don't want it - even health care workers.
Kroger isn't mandating COVID shots but is offering $100 to employees who take them. Some businesses are also offering other incentives to customers.
From MSN:
Krispy Kreme and other businesses are trying vaccine marketingThere is a long history of vaccines causing illnesses, injuries, and death (see 1, 2). Free donuts every day for the rest of the year may not be worth it.
Get vaccinated, get a donut — or lots of donuts. That's the promise of donut chain Krispy Kreme, which is offering customers who show proof of vaccination a free glazed donut every day for the rest of 2021.
The deal is the latest and biggest example of companies rewarding customers who get vaccinated against Covid-19 with deals that simultaneously lure them into their businesses. It's what you could call vaccine marketing. Krispy Kreme's sweet deal.
Mostly they've been small establishments like Oak and Reel, an Italian restaurant in Detroit that is offering its menu at 50% off to vaccinated patrons. A marijuana dispensary in Michigan has been offering a free pre-rolled joint to those who can show they've gotten the vaccine, a promotion it calls "Pot for Shots." One bar in Massachusetts is giving vaccinated patrons discounts on food, and another in Chicago promised gift cards to the first 1,000 customers who've gotten the vaccine.
The owners generally say they're doing their part to combat Covid-19, which has ravaged small businesses like bars and restaurants across the US. "If I can help stop the pandemic in any slightest way, and this is the way I can do it, so be it," the Michigan dispensary owner told CNN.
Not a national trend — yet
Only a few businesses operating nationwide have so far extended vaccine-related promotions to the general public. Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft have pledged free or discounted transportation to those in need of rides to vaccine sites. Companies instead have typically focused on deals for healthcare workers or providing their own employees with incentives to get vaccinated.
Comment: Back in 2014 the WHO engaged in a similar campaign to 'shape the public's behavior toward vaccination' Read more: WHO wants to market vaccines like soda & burgers