A Singapore business gathering is using movement dongles to make sure participants keep their distance, as the region's business hub prepares to start hosting big events safely as the world looks to move on from the coronavirus pandemic.The pocket-sized dongle,between attendees at a two-day tech conference that started on Wednesday.The data collected will be uploaded to a system intermittently and organisersThe event "GEO Connect Asia 2021" is, while speakers, venue staff and some delegates of the conference are required to undergo on-site antigen rapid tests.Singapore has been a leader in innovative ideas to support commerce and enable business continuity during the pandemic and on Tuesday published a report commissioned by its central bank advising firms about making offices safer long-term.Singapore is expected to host the World Economic Forum in August this year and its management of the event will be closely watched."Once you see what would be made out of this event, leading up to the World Economic forum ... it's going to be step-by-step, country-by-country, confidence-building exercises," said Rupert Owen, organiser of the conference., which says it shares data only in response to confirmed infections.and a Quick Response, or QR code, contactless check-in system for the event.