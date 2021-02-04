© Getty



All primary and secondary school students in China will, in principle, be barred from bringing mobile phones to school, the Ministry of Education announced on Monday.The new measure, aimed at protecting students' eyesight, making sure they focus on study and preventing them from becoming addicted to the internet and online games, has sparked heated debate among parents over the practicality of implementation and the need to keep their children up to pace with phone-centered technological advances in everyday life.When Dai Hanyang was in middle school, his head teacher brought a hammer to school to enforce a cellphone ban."Seeing him using it to smash a classmate's mobile phone really let us know that he meant business," Dai said.The 17-year-old, now a high school student in Changsha, Hunan province, said his school does not allow students to bring cellphones to campus and he never does."I am not good at self-discipline and I could not help but check WeChat messages or moments, so not having my cellphone with me helps me focus on studying," he said.Zheng Rui, a high school student in Changsha, said mobile phones are also not allowed in his school. While he leaves his cellphone at home,"Some of my classmates have become addicted to cellphones and it has affected their study," the 17-year-old said.Zhang Ting, the mother of a fourth grader in Beijing, said she supports the ban on students using mobile phones at schools."My daughter's school does not allow it, I do not allow it, and my 10-year-old daughter does not ask for a cellphone,"For primary school students, the knowledge found in books is enough, she added.Nowadays, information is being carried on digital channels, but the content remains the same, Zhang said. Fragmented and overloaded information online is no better than knowledge gained from books, she said.Once her daughter becomes mature enough to tell right from wrong, she will be ready to deal with the information online, she added.They should set out rules about when and how long their children can use mobile phones and prevent them from overusing them, he said.