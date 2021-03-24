Mount Etna eruption
Smoke billowing from a crater, as seen from the southern side of the Mt Etna volcano, tower over the city of Pedara, Sicily
Media suddenly picks up on the term Polar Spring to explain the abnormal cold and snowfall events happening in March and predicted to last through April. Much of the cooling is from multiple volcanic eruptions above 40,000 ft across the globe. Other strangeness is that Monarch Butterflies are down 26% in migration numbers and Arctic Walrus spotted off Ireland and Wales. Look for delayed planting across the N. Hemisphere.


