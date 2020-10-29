Such hail size would definitely fit into the world's Top 3 giant hailstone events reported globally. Besides the Vivian (south Dakota) hailstorm from 2010 and the so-called 'gargantuan' hailstorm in Argentina in 2018.
EVENT ANALYSIS
The event occurred on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 27th) when an upper trough was moving across the Mediterranean. A trough axis with a frontal boundary was moving from west to east across the southern portions of the Mediterranean sea.
And one of the storms along the front brought an intense organized storm in the early evening hours. Social media were soon flooded with numerous giant hail reports!
Libya'nın kuzeyinde Misrata'da oldukça iri dolu yağışı, 27 Ekim 2020, 15-16 GMT.— Ayhan Erdoğan (@ayhanerd) October 28, 2020
by @saleh_alazzaz @fadi_al_sham @AJEWeather pic.twitter.com/FuZNuhNaAZ
Monster giant hail in Libya yesterday, Oct 27th. Thanks to محمد جموم for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/x1qqcyYyH9— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) October 28, 2020
Tail-end storms tend to be the strongest and most organized in the line as they have the best conditions available for their organization.
Based on the clouds visible over northern Libya, there was likely a north-northeasterly moist inflow advecting from the warm Mediterranean sea further inland. This normally provides backing winds near the surface, which supports an important ingredient, the wind shear.
