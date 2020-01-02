Earth Changes
Spectacular 'Sun Dog' observed in Jilin, northeastern China
CGTN
Thu, 02 Jan 2020 18:17 UTC
Around 8 a.m., two glowing spots were seen on the left and right side of the actual sun. The two extra "suns" were relatively bigger while the middle one smaller. The scene lasted for around 20 minutes.
This spectacular view, caused by a natural phenomenon called "sun dog," is also known as mock suns or parhelia.
As a result of light refraction through ice crystals, "sun dogs" become colored spots of light. This is an atmospheric optical phenomenon in nature, said Hu Xiao, the chief analyst of a weather reporting website.
The scenery is relatively rare, requesting strict meteorological conditions. First, the temperature required must be as below as minus 20. Besides temperature, the time of its occurrence is normally after sunshine but before morning, with a somewhat abundant amount of ice crystals.
The phenomenon went viral on Chinese social media, and some netizens referred to it as a rare scene in the story of Hou Yi.
The Chinese legend says that a heroic archer shot down eight out of nine suns on the sky, to leave the only necessary one, so that the world wouldn't be destroyed. He was given the Elixir of Immortality, and later, was the God of the Sun.
Recorded by Aristotle between 384 and 322BC, the mocking suns were said to never rise above or below the sun.
In later times, sun dogs were considered bad luck, as perhaps an omen for wars ahead. However, when three suns appeared before a major battle during the War of the Roses, in 1461, they were portrayed as the three sons of the Duke of York, who had a major victory.
Reader Comments
And, with the advent of digital formats, wouldn't it make sense that they would flare at 90 degree angles?
R.C.
Comment: It's not just the prevalence of 'ice crystals' in the atmosphere that creates conditions for this 'optical illusion' - it's particulates in general, so... volcanic dust, meteor 'smoke', smoke from wildfires...
All of which appear to be on the rise globally, hence the ever more regular appearance of what were once atmospheric 'anomalies'.