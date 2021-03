© NBC Dallas



A 21-year-old man is wanted for murder in connection to a shooting at a Dallas club early Saturday , police say.Authorities are looking for Jonathanlacory Terrell Rogers, 21, who faces one murder charge and seven counts of aggravated assault, Dallas police said. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said Monday it had temporarily suspended the bar's liquor license at the request of the Dallas Police Department.Anyone with information about Rogers or the incident at the club was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com.