© Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko



A crowd supporting a notorious Ukrainian far-right leader, sentenced to seven years in prison for the kidnapping of a politician, has vandalized the presidential office in Kiev as they demanded his release.The ultranationalists used the occasion to call for him to be freed.In late February,. The man himself denies the charge and his backers see him as a victim of "political persecution."The crowd that gathered in front of the presidential office pelted it with flares and smoke pellets. They also broke its windows and sprayed the walls with paint, while chanting slogans such as 'Freedom to Sternenko!' andPolice were deployed to the scene. However, theLater, Ukraine's deputy interior minister, Anton Geraschenko explained that theHe also described the rioters' actions as a "provocation" against law enforcement.Sternenko's supporters also staged another protest right after the far-right leader was given his sentence by a Ukrainian court in late February. At that time, the protest in central Kiev ended up in clashes with police that saw 27 officers injured.