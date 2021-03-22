© Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images



Ikea's French subsidiary has gone on trial accused of running an elaborate system to spy on staff and job applicants using private detectives and police officers.The investigative publications Le Canard Enchaîné and Mediapart uncovered the surveillance scheme in 2012, and magistrates began investigating after the Force Ouvrière union lodged a legal complaint.Prosecutors say Ikea France set up a "spying system" across its French operations,The charges include illegal gathering of personal information, receiving illegally-gathered personal information, and violating professional confidentiality,"We are here to today to show that there are these types of actions inside companies that police trade unions and above all their employees," a senior member of the CGT union, Amar Lagha, told reporters., according to court documents seen by Agence France-Presse.The court is investigating Ikea's practicesIn another case, Paris. Such messages usually went to Jean-Pierre Fources, the boss of the surveillance company Eirpace.He would then send Paris confidential information, which prosecutors say he got from the police database STIC with the help of the four officers.Prosecutors say the information flow may even have gone both ways, with an internal Ikea France document recommending handing over its report about an employee to police "to get rid of that person via a legal procedure outside the company".Emmanuel Daoud, a lawyer for Ikea France, acknowledged that the case had revealed "organisational weaknesses". He said the company had since implemented an action plan, including a complete revamp of hiring procedures."Whatever the court rules, the company has already been punished very severely in terms of its reputation," he said.Founded in 1943, the Swedish multinational Ikea's ready-to-assemble furniture and accessories are sold in about 400 stores worldwide.