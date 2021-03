© Unknown



falling from that spot for the first time in three years, as a new Gallup poll shows people are far more concerned about the threat posed by China.according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday. The poll is taken each year in February. Russia slid to No. 2 on the list from the top spot, but was still picked by 26% of respondents, up from 23% in 2020. The shift comes at a time when former president Donald Trump has left office, but the mainstream media is still attacking him with Russia-based conspiracy theories, while blaming Moscow for sowing discord in the minds of gullible Americans.China, on the other hand, returned to the top ranking of foes for the first time since 2014, perhaps at least partly because the Covid-19 pandemic allegedly originated there.Half of Americans also believe that China has overtaken the USThe US was seen as the top economic power by just 37% of respondents. Those numbers were approximately reversed a year earlier,China's economic prowess was seen as a "critical threat" to US interests in the next 10 years by a record 63% of Americans, up from 46% last year.The ranking of enemies became much more consolidated in 2021.which was seen as America's biggest enemy by a whopping 51% of respondents in 2018 and by 12% last year,from 19% in 2020, andfrom 7%. No other threat, including the US itself, exceeded 1% this year.suggests that it wouldn't likely be easy to get Americans behind any potential military action against the Persian Gulf nation. Iran was ranked as America's No. 1 enemy in the Gallup polls five times in the seven years from 2006 through 2012.In the meantime, Trump haters and career Russiagaters haven't let go of their anti-Russia sentiment.The divide was similar in relation toThe latest poll results are in line with other recent reports on shifting American views on China. poll released earlier this month showed thatand nearly half said the US should seek to limit China's power. Gallup found that a record-high 79% of Americans have an unfavorable view of China.Americans' confidence in US military decisions fell to 56% from 70% between 2018 and this year, according to polling by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation. About 20% of respondents in the same poll said they view Russia as an "ally," while 16% saw it as the No. 1 enemy (down from 30% in 2018). China ranked well ahead of Russia on the Reagan poll's foes list, at 37%.