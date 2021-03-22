As new $314M AgTech facility promises Blockchain + AI to track food from seed to shelf, other companies are creating DNA libraries to use CRISPR gene modification to combine kangaroo with "de-extincted" mammoths to produce the "perfect" lab-grown meat.These, according to the technocrats, are the farms of the future -- and understanding the agendas behind them is imperative if you wish to be able to feed your family in the future.