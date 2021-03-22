At least 4 people were killed and one other person was critically injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Ratnagiri district on Saturday. If reports are to be believed, the incident took place at around 9:15 AM at the Gharda Chemicals Ltd. factory in the Lote-Parshuram MIDC complex. Several fire-tenders and firemen were rushed to the spot to rescue the labourers working there.Around 40 other workers were rescued by the fire department staff and the police personnel following the blasts that triggered a blaze, a police official told news agency PTI.While the injured worker was rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment, the bodies of the four deceased were sent to a morgue for autopsy and other formalities.The official also confirmed that the fire that erupted after the blasts has been brought under control and a cooling operation is underway.