The United States and China have publicly clashed during their first face-to-face high-level talks since Joe Biden took office, with one senior Chinese official urging the US to address "deep-seated" issues such as racism, and accusing his American counterparts of "condescension".after years of tensions over trade, human rights and cybersecurity during Donald Trump's presidencyAfter Blinken referred to rising global concern over Beijing's human rights record, Yang said:he said in a 15-minute speech that appeared to irritate Blinken.He added that US human rights issues were "deep-seated ... they did not just emerge over the past four years, such as Black Lives Matter".In his opening remarksafter four years of Trump's "America first" doctrine. "I'm also hearing deep concern about some of the actions your government is taking."Blinken, who added he had heard similar sentiments during his visits this week to Japan and South Korea, said the Biden administration and its allies wereat home and abroad.In response, Yang angrily demanded that the US stop pushing its own version of democracy at a time when it was dealing with discontent among its own population.Yang said:adding that recent developments had plunged relations "into a period of unprecedented difficulty" that "has damaged the interests of our two peoples".Afterwards,a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, told a press briefing in Beijing thatBut the discord continued, with the US accusing China of "grandstanding", while Chinese state media blamed US officials for speaking too long and being "inhospitable".The US claimed the Chinese delegation had broken an agreement to keep opening statements to two minutes, with one US official suggesting it "seem[ed] to have arrived intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance".The US state department said:Meanwhile the country's netizens praised the Chinese delegation andSome social media users in China even likened the talks to thea historical event that took place more than 2,000 years ago in which a rebel leader invited another to a feast with the intention of murdering him.The meetings were supposed to be an opportunity for each side to assess the other amid increasing tensions over trade, Chinese human rights abuses in Tibet, Hong Kong, and China's western Xinjiang region, as well as over Taiwan, China's assertiveness in the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic.Blinken, referring to China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as cyber-attacks on the US and economic coercion against Washington's allies, said:Yang countered:The US had been looking for a change in behaviour from China, which earlier this year expressed hope for a reset to sour relations. However, on the eve of the talks, Beijing presaged a contentious meeting, with its ambassador to Washington sayingBlinken and Yang's opening remarks, which were open to the media, lasted for more than an hour - far longer than is customary at high-level meetings. The two delegations then disagreed over how long reporters should be permitted to stay and witness the altercation between the world's two biggest economies.One senior US official, who did not want to be identified by name, told reporters:The US would continue with its meeting as planned, the official said, adding thatBefore taking office, Biden had been attacked by Republicans who feared his administration would be too soft on China. But in recent weeks, top Republicans have given the president a gentle nod for revitalising relations with US allies in order to confront China, a shift from Trump's go-it-alone strategy.While much of Biden's China policy is still being formulated, including how to handle the tariffs on Chinese goods implemented under Trump, his administration has so far placed a stronger emphasis on democratic values and allegations of human rights abuses by China.Yang questioned Blinken on whether the sanctions were announced ahead of the meeting on purpose.China, however, indicated this week that it was set to begin trials of two Canadians detained in December 2018 on spying charges soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of the telecoms equipment company Huawei Technologies, on a US warrant.Meng awaits the results of a case that could see her extradited to the US, but China's foreign ministry rejected assertions that the timing of the trials was linked to the Anchorage talks.The talks in Anchorage were expected to continue on Friday.