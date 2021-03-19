© Aleksandr Zemlianichenko/AFP



"At this turning point, our four countries call on the sides to hold talks and reach a peace agreement that will end more than four decades of war in Afghanistan."

"in a degrading military-political situation, further delays are unacceptable. The situation is becoming an increasingly bigger concern, especially with the approaching spring and summer season traditionally accompanied with intensified combat activity."

The United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan have jointly called on Afghanistan's warring sides to reach an immediate cease-fire just six weeks before a deadline for the United States to pull out troops who have been in the country for nearly 20 years.A joint statement issued after the conclusion of talks in Moscow on March 18 reads:The statement called on the Taliban and government forces to curb violence and urged the militants not to declare offensives in the spring and summer. It also saidThe Moscow talks were meant to breathe life into negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban that opened in Qatar in September but have stalled over government accusations that the insurgents have done too little to halt violence.The meeting included members of the Afghan government, the country's negotiation team, Taliban officials, as well representatives of Russia, China, Pakistan, and the United States.It marked the first time Washington has sent a senior official to participate in Afghan peace negotiations convened by Russia.Khalilzad has recently tried to gain support for the U.S. administration's road map to peace, includingbetween Afghan political factions and the Afghan government.The U.S. envoy said earlier that he saw the Moscow meeting as a "complement" to international efforts to support the Afghan peace process.which fought in Afghanistan in the 1980s,and pushed for a quick resolution, withsaying while opening the talks in Russia thatMoscow has hosted talks among Afghan sides and regional powers since 2017. However, Washington had focused on its own direct talks with the Taliban and talks between the Afghan parties themselves. On March 18, Russia's special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said that Moscow now plans to host intra-Afghan talks.The Afghan delegation included members of the current negotiation team in Qatar, warlords accused of war crimes, and no women.Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council For National Reconciliation, said after the Moscow talks that the state negotiation team was ready to discuss any topic with the Taliban. "We called for an end to targeted killings and a comprehensive ceasefire to begin the next rounds of the talks in a peaceful environment," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.