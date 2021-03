© Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Jail

A 21-year-old Woodstock, Georgia man went on a killing spree that left eight dead and another wounded at three separate spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday, authorities say.Robert Aaron Long was taken into custody after 8 p.m. by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office hours after the shootings began. The Cherokee County Sheriff told WSB-TV on Wednesday morning that Long specifically picked the locations, but the suspect did not indicate whether race motivated the killings.After the shootings, the suspect went on the run.The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office issued out the surveillance images you see above.Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a video last night that Georgia State Patrol troopers performed a PIT maneuver, causing the murder suspect's vehicle to "spin out of control." Long was taken into custody. It is believed that Long was on his way to Florida, possibly to continue the shooting spree (police believe Long was going to commit "similar acts" against the porn industry). Authorities found a 9mm firearm in Long's vehicle.Here is an image comparing the maskless, Hyundai-driving individual seen on surveillance video and the suspect authorities later arrested:Here is the booking photo:Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said Tuesday on Twitter that "Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence.""I commend law enforcement for their quick work in arresting a suspect in the tragic shootings yesterday. A motive is still not clear, but a crime against any community is a crime against us all," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in a statement on Wednesday morning. "I have remained in close contact with the White House and APD as they work with federal, state and local partners to investigate the suspect who is responsible for this senseless violence in our city.""My prayers are with the families and friends of the victims whose lives were cut short by these shootings," she added.