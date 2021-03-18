Society's Child
Suspect in Atlanta-area spa murders of eight people, six of them Asian women, pictured behind bars — Here's what we know
Law & Crime
Wed, 17 Mar 2021 09:58 UTC
Robert Aaron Long was taken into custody after 8 p.m. by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office hours after the shootings began. The Cherokee County Sheriff told WSB-TV on Wednesday morning that Long specifically picked the locations, but the suspect did not indicate whether race motivated the killings.
The first shooting occurred at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, north of Atlanta. Four people were killed. Less than an hour later, the shooter allegedly targeted Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta proper. Those businesses were across the street from one another. Four more people were killed.
In the aftermath of the killings, it was quickly learned that many of the victims were of Asian descent, raising fears that anti-Asian racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic had escalated to a hate-driven mass shooting. The Associated Press, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry, reported that four of the victims were of Korean descent. Six of the eight victims were Asian women; a caucasian man and woman were also killed, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
After the shootings, the suspect went on the run.
Police said that Long, rather than being motivated by race, may have viewed these massage parlors as sexual temptations for him that he wanted to "eliminate" (Long made a point in the past to discuss his baptism and Christianity online).
There were "indicators that he has some issues; potentially sexual addiction and may have frequented some of these places in the past," one law enforcement official said during a Wednesday press conference. Authorities also said Long took responsibility for the shootings. Law enforcement is still investigating whether these were hate crimes.
Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a video last night that Georgia State Patrol troopers performed a PIT maneuver, causing the murder suspect's vehicle to "spin out of control." Long was taken into custody. It is believed that Long was on his way to Florida, possibly to continue the shooting spree (police believe Long was going to commit "similar acts" against the porn industry). Authorities found a 9mm firearm in Long's vehicle.
Here is an image comparing the maskless, Hyundai-driving individual seen on surveillance video and the suspect authorities later arrested:
"I commend law enforcement for their quick work in arresting a suspect in the tragic shootings yesterday. A motive is still not clear, but a crime against any community is a crime against us all," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in a statement on Wednesday morning. "I have remained in close contact with the White House and APD as they work with federal, state and local partners to investigate the suspect who is responsible for this senseless violence in our city."
"My prayers are with the families and friends of the victims whose lives were cut short by these shootings," she added.
Comment: More details from CNN:
"Video footage from our Video Integration Center places the Cherokee County suspect's vehicle in the area, around the time of our Piedmont Road shootings," the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release. "That, along with video evidence viewed by investigators, suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County's, who is in custody. Because of this, an investigator from APD is in Cherokee County and we are working closely with them to confirm with certainty our cases are related." [...]The weirdest thing about this atrocity is that it comes just as US MSM is forced to acknowledge the explosion Asian hate crimes in recent years, the overwhelming majority of which are committed by Blacks.
Deputies were called to Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, Georgia, for reports of a shooting, Cherokee County Sheriff's spokesperson Jay Baker said. Responding deputies found five people with gunshot wounds. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three were transported to a hospital, where two died, Baker said. [...]
Atlanta police said they responded to a robbery call at the Gold Massage Spa on Piedmont Road in Atlanta and found three people dead.
While there, police received another call of shots fired directly across the street at the Aroma Therapy Spa, where they found one person dead, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.
