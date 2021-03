"They've created a delusion, and they're forcing parents to live in this delusion."

There is a man in Canada who can only be alluded to as He Who Shall Not Be Named: Robert Hoogland. For the sake of natural justice, it is important to speak this man's name. He is now the Canadian state's prison of conscience.The warrant was issued by a judge for the arrest of a father for calling his biological female child his "daughter," and referring to her with the pronouns "she" and "her."Hoogland is a father to a gender non-conforming biological female 14-year-old who identifies as transgender and prefers the use of male pronouns.The warrant was issued by Judge Tammen on March 4, 2021.Hoogland opposes his child's undergoing "gender affirmative" medical procedures, and has stated this opposition again and again, in the hope of saving his child from irreversible harm. The Canadian medical system, the legal system, and the child's mother pressed ahead with social and medical transition of the child.On December 14, 2020, Hoogland was compelled by Justice Mazari's court to collude in the gender "transitioning" of his fourteen year old daughter and told not to call his biological female child his daughter. In response, Hoogland made a Charter challenge engaging his right to freedom of speech.Hoogland told his story His marriage to the child's mother had broken up. He said that, in grades 5 and 6, his daughter was "getting into trouble and hanging out with boys," so they arranged for her to see the school counsellor. In grade 7, he noticed she cut off her long hair and started wearing a toupé.In the grade 7 yearbook, the child was referred to by a different name.The school "socially transitioned" the biologically female child on its own initiative, with the input of a gender ideologue psychologist, Dr. Wallace Wong.When Hoogland accompanied his child to a consultation with Wong,Wong referred the child to the endocrinology unit at the local hospital.On the child's first visits to the hospital, a treatment plan was put into action. Both the child, and her mother — Hoogland's ex-wife — signed a consent form, meaning that the endocrinologists recommending the treatment didn't know the long-term health impact.A gender identity activist lawyer, Barbara Findley, represented the child in court.Hoogland, in contrast, thinks his daughter's best interests lie in preserving his child's health, in case his child ends up among the estimated 85 percent of children who desist in their belief that they are the opposite sex once puberty ends.He said , "Boden's court held that the father's consent was irrelevant. The judge went a step further, declaring that the girl's parents must affirm their child's "gender identity," and refer to the child as though the fact of her being a gender non-conforming biological female who identifies as transgender means that the child is a boy.After the hearing, Hoogland gave an interview to The Federalist saying that people cannot change sex,Mazari authorized a warrant for Hoogland's arrest in the event that he ever used the correct sex pronouns to refer to his daughter again."In the Mazari ruling, it said that I can only think thoughts which are contrary to the Boden ruling. The court was gracious enough that they did not police my thoughts, but everything else they could," he said.In 2019, Hoogland abided by the court order, hoping to get his daughter off testosterone.Hoogland said that"What happens when the bubble explodes and the delusion ends...He said, lamenting his child's stolen future.Hoogland gave interviews to several Canadian commentators."What kind of father would I be if, in ten years time she's detransitioning, and she asks me 'why didn't you do anything to stop this? None of your stuck your neck out for me back then.'" He said.The case continues, as does his child's medical "transition."Before surrendering to the court, Hoogland felt compelled to visit his childhood homes, and shared some of his thoughts with this writer."Perhaps saving children is a dream... but I don't think so! As I was driving I saw children walking their dogs, I saw children playing together, and I saw a generation that needs their parents more than ever! I visited all my family homes... places where I grew up as a child. I remembered how much I loved my own parents and how much I needed their protection."I find it moving that he is willing to go to such lengths to protest what is being inflicted on his daughter in the name of gender identity ideology. His self-sacrifice will hopefully help many other children from being drawn into this terrible industry.It seems unwilling to consider the implications of the decision in Keira Bell v Tavistock in the UK.In December, the high court handed down the decision in Keira Bell 's judicial review of the state's gender identity clinic, the Tavistock. It held that children of 16 and under were incapable of giving informed consent to puberty blockers.In the judicial review hearing, the court asked the Tavistock why it had no long-term data on the outcomes for the children to whom they gave puberty blockers. It responded that that it had a 2011 study, but it was unpublished pending peer review.The Tavistock then published the data the day after the High Court handed down its judgement, and not in a peer-reviewed journal.The data confirmed that, between 2011-2020, a rapidly increasing and disproportionate number of girls were referred to the gender clinic with a diagnosis of "gender dysphoria."The court heard evidence that the Tavistock clinic gave children materialsThe study showed that of the 44 children given puberty blockers, only one did not progress to wrong-sex hormones. The Tavistock has claimed that the two "treatments" are not linked , and that taking blockers does not inevitably place children on the medical pathway to wrong-sex hormones and surgery.The study also found that medical experiments with puberty blockers did not improve the children's mental health. In fact, Preliminary findings which showed that after a year on blockers,The children given blockers also lost critical bone density and height which they can never recover, leaving them vulnerable to osteoporosis and broken bones.The study was nine years late, in which time thousands of children were primed for "gender affirmation" surgeries, and lumbered with iatrogenic osteoporosis and stunted growth.All of this begs the question of why Justin Trudeau and Minster David Lametti continue to push Bill C16, knowing full well where it leads:Keira Bell's case is international news , and shows anyone who cares to listen what awaits the victims of the trans "healthcare" industry. Bell described the Tavistock as having "a complacent and dangerous culture" which caused her irreversible harm.Rob Hoogland's child may not have the same experience as Keira Bell , who, now in her early twenties, regrets that she may be unable to become a mother. She hopes that it will no longer be standard practice for gender clinics to withhold from girls that "treatment" means they may never be mothers.However, with a four-in-five chance of desisting, and incontrovertible evidence that "gender-affirming" medical experiments harm the body and fail to help mental wellbeing, what reasonable adult could now argue that she should stay on that path?We watch the Hoogland case develop with interest, and hope that his arrest and imprisonment may precipitate a watershed moment in drawing national attention to the atrocity of pediatric transitioning.The way Hoogland's child is described herein is intended to conform with Canadian laws against hate speech.