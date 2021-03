Birth rates in the U.S. started their decline in 2006 — the same year the CDC recommended every American girl between the ages of 9 and 26 get Merck's Gardasil HPV vaccine. CBS News story earlier this week sounded a recurring alarm about the record decline of birth rates in the U.S.As the Pew graph below illustrates, the overall drop in birth rates actually began in 2006.Gardasil contains three ingredients, L-histidine polysorbate 80 and sodium borate that are all associated with reproductive disorders. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has banned sodium borate in foods in the U.S., partially because of its strong association with premature ovarian failure. Merck nevertheless includes it in Gardasil.If Gardasil injured you, and you want to know your rights, call me at 844-RFK-HPV1.© March 5, 2021 Children's Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children's Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children's Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children's Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.