Vanity Fair is seemingly holding Donald Trump responsible for murdering 400,000 Americans with Covid-19. Needless to say, there's no mention of Andrew Cuomo or Joe Biden. Some suggested a libel suit might teach the mag a lesson.The story begins with Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to the former president, who on Monday praised President Joe Biden's handling of tensions with Iran thus far, and encouraged the Democrat to build on Trump's "progress in the Middle East" - mainly his administration's negotiation of diplomatic relations between Israel and a number of her former adversaries.Vanity Fair dispatched journalist Bess Levin to tear down Kushner, in an article published later on Monday. Levin had only minor issues with Kushner's actual work in the Middle East, his pet policy area, and,the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic,Scathing as it may have been,read a tweet from the magazine on Tuesday.The phrasing, which seems to suggest Donald Trump and Jared Kushner personally infected and killed the 400,000 Americans who died with Covid-19 while the pair were in the White House, raised some eyebrows online.former Trump spokesman Jason Miller asked , adding that whoever did "should be fired immediately."another commenter tweeted , pointing out that by the same logic, President Biden is personally responsible for the 135,000 coronavirus deaths that have occurred since Trump left office in January.Others suggested thatwho ordered Covid-positive patients into nursing homes last year, should be similarly held accountable for the wave of deaths that followed.The magazine's readership was thrilled with the headline, but podcaster and comedian Tim Young suggested thatHis sentiment was echoed by a number of commenters, one of whom wished Trump would sue Vanity Fair "into oblivion."Whatever grounds Trump or Kushner may have to sue the magazine, they likely won't. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Trump has been accused of mismanagement, mishandling, and negligence, with one article in the Atlantic last year directly accusing him of "negligent homicide."as the Washington Post admitted this week to doing in the aftermath of last year's bitterly contested election.