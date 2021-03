© REUTERS/Hannah McKay



Whenever something bad happens, we get calls for drastic action. But very often the 'Something Must Be Done' syndrome leads to knee-jerk policies being rushed through which make things even worse. The question is: who benefits?A serving officer of the Metropolitan Police, Wayne Couzens, is charged with the kidnapping and murder of a 33-year-old woman. What's the state's response?Well,Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the Sarah Everard case had "unleashed a wave of feeling about women not feeling safe." But again, it seems those with hidden agendas have exploited this feeling.If you've got a sense of deja vu about this, it's not surprising. We've been here before. Lots of times. There is a 'terrible event'. It might be a murder. Or a mass killing. Or an alleged chemical weapons attack. Or threatened massacre. Or predictions of hundreds of deaths from a virus. The cry, amplified by influential social media accounts, Inside the Tent journalists, breakfast TV presenters and the 24-7 news cycle, goes up: 'Something Must Be Done!'Politicians start falling over themselves to be seen to act.'Iraq has weapons of mass destruction which can be assembled and launched within 45 minutes,' so there's no time to prevaricate!Once the 'Something Must Be Done!' cry has been raised,and even the barmiest and most wildly disproportionate responses are up for serious consideration.Take the suggestion ofin response to Sarah Everard's murder."In the week that Sarah Everard was abducted and, we suppose, killed... I argue that at the next opportunity for any bill that is appropriate, I might put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after 6pm. I feel this would make women a lot safer, and discrimination of all kinds would be lessened," she said.Yes, that's right: the Baroness feels that "discrimination would be lessened" by banning one half of the population from the streets after 6pm. Her idea - which treats all men as potential murderers and abductors - should have been laughed out of court, but incredibly #CurfewforMen began trending.It was left for sociologist Steve Hall to provide some perspective on Facebook. He pointed out that although 93% of murders are committed by men, this is 93% of a tiny number. In 2019, Hall noted,Of course, lambasting 'Something Must Be Done' hysteria doesn't mean that practical, proportionate, evidence-based measures should not be taken after proper review where necessary. Women's rights campaigners have called for the police or CPS to seriously investigate and, if necessary, prosecute sex offenders when reported. AndBut there's a world of difference between taking complaints seriously (which should always happen), and having undercover police officers patrolling bars and nightclubs, which has grave repercussions for civil liberties.on this to make sure they themselves aren't doing any harassing? Furthermore,and seek to record 'hate speech' incidents (there have been renewed calls since the Everard murder to make misogny a 'hate crime'), or even apprehend people expressing concerns over vaccines on the grounds they are 'endangering public safety'?And just as people are getting really fed up with lockdown and never-ending Covid restrictions, it seems that the tragic death of Sarah Everard will be used to grab even more powers for the state and police on the grounds of 'protecting women'. Once again, as in the international sphere where regime-change wars made some very rich people even richer, but left entire countries destroyed, 'Something Must Be Done!' is likely to end up serving the interests of the powerful, as it always does.