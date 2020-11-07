© Getty Images / Aneta Pucia / EyeEm



they even proposed

marriage

and

fathered children

with the women they spied on.

Shattering impact

It was only years later they learned their marriages were based on lies, and their husbands' jobs had actually entailed undermining democratic

rights

Born into deceit

The three women all believe they and their families were specifically vetted by police

to assess how well they could provide that crucial support to their husbands.

Searching for answers

Where's the recognition?

Kit Klarenberg, an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions. Follow Kit on Twitter @KitKlarenberg