Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned last Friday that the US' reportedly planned deployment of intermediate-range missiles to Japan "will certainly entail our retaliation", which could realistically take the form of informally creating a Russian-Chinese-North Korean missile alliance in defensive response to that destabilizing scenario.The US is so obsessed with attempting to "contain" China that it might ultimately be responsible for creating a Russian-Chinese-North Korean missile alliance if it doesn't reconsider its reportedly planned deployment of intermediate-range missiles to Japan. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned last Friday thatThe Neo-Realist theory of International Relations preaches that states will always put their security interests first, which in this case could realistically lead to Russia, China, and North Korea coordinating their defensive response to America's emerging missile-driven threat as is their right under international law.It must be remembered that the Russian-Chinese Strategic Partnership received an enormous boost in 2014 following the simultaneous onset of Western sanctions against the Eurasian Great Power during the Ukrainian Crisis in parallel with the US' doubling down on its provocative actions in the South China Sea. The US' strategic rivals as it officially considers them to be nowadays were pushed closer together than ever before due to their shared interests in responding to these provocations along their peripheries. Nevertheless, neither feels comfortable becoming the other's military ally because they don't want to get caught up fighting their partner's possible wars in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia respectively. That calculation might informally change as a result of the US' reportedly planned intermediate-range missile deployment to Japan since such a move goes against both of their security interests in Northeast Asia, as well as that of their shared North Korean partner.Russia and China already closely cooperate in the military sphere, with Moscow even helping Beijing construct a missile-attack warning system . This speaks to how much they trust one another.. North Korea might also coordinate with them in the event that it decides to double down on its missile program in response, thereby likely scuttling the already stalled denuclearization talks and possibly leading to another related crisis in the region., who both share Pyongyang's concerns about the possible deployment of the US' intermediate-range missiles in Japan. As such, an informal missile alliance between them wouldn't be surprising.The US doesn't want Russia and China increasing their military cooperation even further than they already have,including through possible coordination with North Korea in the missile sphere. Some have previously speculated that such a scenario would be nightmarish for the US,In other words, from the American strategic standpoint, this outcome would be completely counterproductive for its interests. This observation raises the question of why responsible policymakers aren't warning about that scenario considering how obvious it is. It can't be known for sure, but it might very well be thatwho are so blinded by their hatred of the People's Republic that they don't see how disadvantageous their so-called "missile diplomacy" with China is.From the opposite perspective, those in favor of accelerating the onset of the Multipolar World Order will probably cheer the informal creation of a Russian-Chinese-North Korean missile alliance as a long-overdue development. They've been hoping that Russia and its partners would take such a step for a while already, yet it might ironically turn out that they needed American pressure to do so. It'll remain to be seen what happens of course, buton its reported decision to deploy intermediate-range missiles to Japan or elsewhere in the region, thus catalyzing some form of the predicted response from Russia and its partners and thus potentially turning that scenario into a fait accompli. In any case, the world will find out soon enough what will ultimately happen, with the outcome interestingly being decided by none other than the US since its decision whether or not to provoke an Asian missile race will prove pivotal.