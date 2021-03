Authorities cite a public health order to turn back at least 70% of migrants.Mexico continues to struggle with the sharply rising number of migrants turned away at the U.S. southern border, with many claiming they were "promised" by President Biden that they could enter the country. New York Times reporters witnessed a number of incidents where migrants were turned away from the border. Most were in tears, with some saying, "Biden promised us!" as they returned to Mexico.The combination of the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters - including multiple hurricanes and earthquakes across Central America - has driven people from their homes in hopes of entering the U.S.Coyotes - human smugglers - have preyed on that desperation and taken advantage of migrants, offering them promises of entering the country under Biden's presidency.Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said on a call with reporters that the administration is "moving as fast as we can" to rebuild the immigration system but warned, "this is going to take time."But coyotes and cartel alike continue to promise migrants that the U.S. is open under Biden, seizing on the more immigrant-friendly policy changes the president has already undertaken.The administration has already ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, which kept migrants south of the border while waiting for their hearings, and narrowed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's priorities for arrests and deportations.