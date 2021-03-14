© Iran Press



Jordan today refused to allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fly through its airspace on his way to the UAE for his first official visit to the Emirates following the signing of peace accords between the two.Israeli news sites had announced yesterday that Netanyahu would be heading to the Emirates today, with local media speculating that he would also meet both UAE officials and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok during his visit. Saudi has denied these reports.However, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported today thatshortly before the start of the visit, to organize Netanyahu's expected trip to the Emirates via its airspace, which would have increased the flight time by more than 2.5 hours.after a dispute arose between the two parties over the security arrangements.as part of his first foreign visit since the signing of the Abraham Accords last September.