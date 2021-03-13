THE explosion of an asphalt tanker in an industrial area of Gabes, in southeastern Tunisia, this afternoon (Saturday, March 13) has claimed the lives six people and injured one, according to the country's civil protection.Four people died at the scene of the asphalt factory, and another two casualties died after being transported to a hospital in Gabes.The regional director of Gabes' civil protection, Atef Hawij, told Arabi21 that "charred bodies were found, while two people died in the hospital."He said the fire has been controlled, "putting an end to the danger" and that a search operation to find other possible victims are still underway.The cause of the explosion, in an industrial area of ​​factories specialising in chemical and gas production, is as yet unknown.Official spokesperson for the Civil Protection, Moez Tari'ah, told the news outlet that they are "cooling and combing" the scene and an investigation will be carried out.